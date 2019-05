Getty Image

It’s been just over a month since Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as president of the Los Angeles Lakers, and a line he used in his impromptu press conference explaining why he’d be moving on has always stuck out.

“What I didn’t like was the backstabbing and whispering,” Johnson said at the time.

Many believed Johnson’s comments were directed at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, and on Monday morning, Johnson confirmed as much during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”