No one has ever had to wonder what Anthony Edwards is thinking about anything, and every now and then, that will lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves star making people upset. That happened earlier this month when Edwards, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, expressed his belief that Michael Jordan was the only skilled player during his era in the league.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, “Oh, my God.” But now everybody has skill.”

Shockingly, this did not go over well, and provided some fodder for the various takesmen who like to opine on these things. The king of said takesman is Stephen A. Smith, who sat down for an interview with Magic Johnson and asked the Hall of Fame guard his thoughts. Johnson, shockingly, was not a fan of this, but made clear that Edwards isn’t worth his time.

“You know, I don’t ever respond to a guy that’s never won a championship,” Johnson told Smith. “There’s not nothing to really say. He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

While Edwards hasn’t won a title in Minnesota and did not win an NCAA championship at Georgia, he is coming off of a summer where he won a gold medal as a member of USA Basketball.