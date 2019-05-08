Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks have found their groove against the Boston Celtics during their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup. After getting run off the floor in their home gym during Game 1, the Bucks have stuck to what has worked for them and ripped off three straight wins in a row. Now, they have the chance to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals, and as it turns out, they’ll get some reinforcements for Game 5 at Fiserv Forum.

According to Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, injured guard Malcolm Brogdon is probable to make his return to the team on Wednesday night. The former Rookie of the Year has not taken the floor since mid-March due to a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

Brogdon was invaluable to Milwaukee this season, starting all 64 games in which he appeared and giving them crucial shooting and playmaking from the perimeter. He averaged career-highs in scoring (15.6 per game) and three-point shooting (42.6 percent from deep) and thrived as defenses dedicated their attention to slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There’s always a question of how introducing a player mid-series when things have been going well will turn out, especially because Eric Bledsoe and George Hill have both played well against the Celtics so far. But if this all works out, Brogdon will give the Bucks even more firepower as they look to close out this series.