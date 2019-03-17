Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the best team in the NBA this season, sitting atop the league with a 52-17 record and earning the distinction of being the first team in the league in 2019 to earn a postseason berth. One of the reasons why has been the play of third-year guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has taken a step forward this season and makes up a dynamite backcourt duo with Eric Bledsoe.

In recent days, Brogdon has been dealing with a right foot injury, although it had only cost him one game so far. That’s all slated to change, though, with an announcement on Saturday evening that Brogdon will be out for an unspecified amount of time due to a plantar fascia tear.

“Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin,” the Bucks announced in a statement. “The exam revealed a minor plantar fascia tear in Brogdon’s right foot. Brogdon will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.”

Milwaukee's Malcolm Brogdon is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, league sources tell @malika_andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2019

It seemed like Brogdon was headed towards a stay on the injured list when he only played six and a half minutes against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Hopefully it’s not too terrible and he can return to the floor sooner rather than later, because the former Rookie of the Year been an absolute blast to watch during his third year in the league. Brogdon has started 64 games this year, averaging career-highs in points (15.6) and rebounds (4.5) per game.