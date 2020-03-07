Malcolm Brogdon Tore A Quad Muscle And Is Listed As Week-To-Week

The Indiana Pacers got Victor Oladipo back from a torn quad a little more than a month ago, one that he suffered midway through last season and held him out until Jan. 29, 2020. He’s still working his way back to being the All-Star he’s capable of being at his best, but for the foreseeable future, Oladipo will be without his starting backcourt mate.

The Pacers announced that Malcolm Brogdon, who joined the franchise this past offseason from the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade, suffered a muscle tear in his quad that will keep him out for an unclear period of time. Specifically, Brogdon tore his rectus femoris, which flexes your knee and hip, and for now, he is viewed as “week-to-week.”

Brogdon has been tremendous during his first year with the Pacers, serving as a steady hand as the team’s stayed afloat with Oladipo on the sideline. Making matters worse, the guy who has started alongside him in the backcourt in Oladipo’s absence, Jeremy Lamb, was recently ruled out for the year due to a serious knee injury.

On the year, the former Rookie of the Year has averaged a team-high 7.1 assists per game, along with 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 30.7 minutes a night. Indiana currently sits at 38-25 on the year, which has them as the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference.