The Minnesota Timberwolves, like the other seven NBA franchises that did not join the Disney Bubble, have begun minicamp in their local bubble, but are currently without impending restricted free agent forward Malik Beasley.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, Beasley was arrested over the weekend at his home and charged with possession of marijuana as well as receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police arrived at Beasley’s home in Plymouth, Minnesota, on Saturday night and took the 23-year-old into custody. Beasley was being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail until he sees a judge, which could be another 24 hours, sources said.

Beasley’s attorney would release a statement to Charania and Krawczynski indicating that they will be fighting the charges by noting that there were a number of people at Beasley’s residence when the arrest was made.

Attorney for Malik Beasley, Steve Haney, tells @TheAthleticNBA in a statement: “At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence. The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously.” https://t.co/18B29XzlXf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2020

In any case, it’s not the ideal situation for Beasley to find himself in going into an offseason in which he will be on the free agent market, but whether this impacts the market for his services may very likely depend on the outcome of the case. Beasley averaged 11.2 points per game this season, however after arriving in Minnesota at the trade deadline from Denver he averaged 20.2 points per game in 14 appearances for the Timberwolves.