Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Was Arrested For Possession And Concealing Stolen Property

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Minnesota Timberwolves, like the other seven NBA franchises that did not join the Disney Bubble, have begun minicamp in their local bubble, but are currently without impending restricted free agent forward Malik Beasley.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, Beasley was arrested over the weekend at his home and charged with possession of marijuana as well as receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police arrived at Beasley’s home in Plymouth, Minnesota, on Saturday night and took the 23-year-old into custody. Beasley was being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail until he sees a judge, which could be another 24 hours, sources said.

Beasley’s attorney would release a statement to Charania and Krawczynski indicating that they will be fighting the charges by noting that there were a number of people at Beasley’s residence when the arrest was made.

In any case, it’s not the ideal situation for Beasley to find himself in going into an offseason in which he will be on the free agent market, but whether this impacts the market for his services may very likely depend on the outcome of the case. Beasley averaged 11.2 points per game this season, however after arriving in Minnesota at the trade deadline from Denver he averaged 20.2 points per game in 14 appearances for the Timberwolves.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×