Back in October, Timberwolves swingman Malik Beasley was arrested on a variety of charges including making threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession. Beasley, who has had an interesting offseason to say the least, recently inked a four-year, $60 million deal with the Wolves this summer as a restricted free agent, as they were apparently comfortable with his situation.

Beasley was released from jail shortly after his arrest and, at the time, it was indicated that there were not charges, but the investigation was ongoing. Charges were eventually filed and on Monday, Beasley’s attorneys informed Shams Charania of The Athletic that he had pled guilty to the threats of violence charge, but all drug charges had been dropped and any jail or house arrest time he could face would not take place until after the NBA season.

Any potential jail, or home confinement, will not exceed 120 days and will be served at end of 2020-21 season, his attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga say. Upon successful completion of probation, the threat of violence charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. https://t.co/w8E7VhPnC9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

This seems to put an end to this saga for Beasley, who hopefully can put it behind him once he serves any time deemed necessary by a judge and move on with his career in Minnesota. The Timberwolves have high hopes for what he can bring to the team and paid him as such this summer, and he appears to be cleared to play all season without any concern for a situation like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had where he was unable to leave the state for a brief period during the season.