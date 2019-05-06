Marcus Smart Is Available To Play For The Celtics In Game 4

05.06.19

Getty Image

Down 2-1 after losing the last two games to the Bucks, the Celtics certainly seem in need of some kind of boost to help them even the series and avoid a near catastrophic 3-1 deficit.

On Monday, they will get that boost in the form of Marcus Smart, who was diagnosed with a torn oblique on April 10 and given a 4-6 week timetable for a return. Smart was not expected to be back quite this soon, although we are right around the four week mark since that diagnosis, and his return will be a welcome sight for his teammates and Celtics fans.

