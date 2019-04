Getty Image

When Marcus Smart went down with an injury on April 7 against the Magic, Celtics fans feared the worst as their emotional leader and one of their key defenders clutched his side.

Smart was initially diagnosed with a side contusion, and the Celtics hoped they had dodged a significant injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski hd reported it was a strain, which Boston initially refuted, but Woj is now reporting Smart’s injury is far worse than originally thought and that he has a tear in his oblique.