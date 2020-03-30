Getty Image
DimeMag

Marcus Smart Announced He’s Been Cleared Of The Coronavirus

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

At least 10 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, with the first confirmed case being that of Rudy Gobert which, subsequently, forced the league to come to a halt. Since then, members of seven organizations have tested positive including players from the Nets, Lakers, Celtics, Pistons, and Jazz.

Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell were both cleared of the virus this past week, as was Christian Wood of the Pistons, and on Friday, Marcus Smart became the latest player to get cleared of the virus. Smart announced the news on Sunday night, saying Mass Health cleared him a couple days back and he was now “Corona Free.”

It is good news to hear that the players are being able to beat the virus and get cleared of it, and hopefully they will follow in the footsteps of ESPN analyst Doris Burke in seeking out ways that they can possibly help others by donating blood and plasma as doctors look to treat coronavirus patients with plasma from those that have had the virus and have built up significant amounts of antibodies to fight it.

Hopefully others that have been affected by the virus around the league will find ways to recover, and people will continue taking social distancing seriously so as not to overwhelm hospitals that are facing down this crisis.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×