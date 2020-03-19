Marcus Smart Is The Latest NBA Player To Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Thursday saw the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NBA nearly double once again, as we learned of cases in the Nuggets and Sixers organizations, along well as two unnamed players on the Lakers and one on the Boston Celtics.

That makes for at least 10 players to have contracted the virus and 13 total, as we don’t know about who has the three total cases in Denver and Philadelphia. Some have, understandably, wished to remain anonymous, but others have taken it upon themselves to let the public know they have it and issue a message to fans to take it seriously as they attempt to make it clear that anyone can have the virus.

The latest is Marcus Smart, who after a Celtics release noted one player had tested positive and other tests were still pending, announced on Twitter that he was the player in question and issued a video message to his fans.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The good news is, like the other cases around the league, Smart has not faced any severe symptoms, with many players being asymptomatic. Smart joins Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, and Kevin Durant as the players we know have tested positive, and each has issued statements or PSAs in hopes of extending the awareness of just how serious this is and to call for people, particularly young people, to take precautions and practice social distancing as they can be unwitting spreaders of the virus.