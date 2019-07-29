Marcus Smart Says Weird Celtics Twitter Is The ‘Pick Up’ He Needs Some Days

07.29.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Marcus Smart might be the most beloved player on the Celtics, as he’s now one of the longest tenured players in Boston and his aggressive style of play, particularly on the defensive end, has endeared him to the Celtics faithful.

At the very least, he’s the favorite player by Boston’s online posters, as the collective known as Weird Celtics Twitter has made Smart — aka Smarf — their greatest posting muse. Smart is well aware of this, and recently held a contest for WCT to show off their Smarf photoshop skills, with the winner getting an autographed copy of the most retweeted one.

