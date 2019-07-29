Getty Image

Marcus Smart might be the most beloved player on the Celtics, as he’s now one of the longest tenured players in Boston and his aggressive style of play, particularly on the defensive end, has endeared him to the Celtics faithful.

At the very least, he’s the favorite player by Boston’s online posters, as the collective known as Weird Celtics Twitter has made Smart — aka Smarf — their greatest posting muse. Smart is well aware of this, and recently held a contest for WCT to show off their Smarf photoshop skills, with the winner getting an autographed copy of the most retweeted one.

I’m lovin’ all these pics ha ha. Let’s have some fun. Post yours in this thread. Make sure u made em. One with the most rt and fav action gets some autographed swag from me. Here’s my favs so far. pic.twitter.com/lgiQuJhJGb — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 24, 2019