ESPN’s Maria Taylor is a rising star in the sports media world, with a prominent role in the network’s college football coverage and host duties for NBA Countdown. On Monday evening, Taylor worked alongside Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler in ESPN’s annual Week 1 Monday Night Football doubleheader, doing quality work as a sideline reporter.

During ESPN’s broadcast of Steelers-Giants, Dan McNeil of Chicago’s 670 The Score sent out a now-deleted (and horrific) tweet criticizing Taylor’s choice of outfit. Many came to Taylor’s immediate defense in the aftermath, with Taylor also responding in kind.

Just one day after the tweet came to light, McNeil was fired from his radio post.

“For each one of us our words have power,” Rachel Williamson, senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago, said in announcing the decision. “For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility in how we chose to use our voices.”

“Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable,” she continued. “We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”

This was the correct action from Entercom, as McNeil’s comment was deplorable in nature. On Tuesday evening, Taylor’s colleagues on NBA Countdown stood alongside her with a public display of support, including the presentation of flowers by Jalen Rose and Jay Williams.

Taylor then acknowledged and thanked her colleagues, choosing to look to the future in uplifting fashion.

Sadly, this likely won’t be the last time that a misguided person attempts to tear down a woman in the sports media world but, in this instance, McNeil got what he deserved in the form of a pink slip and Taylor continues to shine.

