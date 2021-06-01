Marina Mabrey’s Breakout Season Could Help The Wings Make The Playoffs

When Marina Mabrey pulled up from the logo with 11 seconds left on the shot clock in a tied game with just over three minutes to play in overtime against the reigning champion Seattle Storm to sink her sixth three-pointer of the night, we knew this year would be different for her. Now, more than three weeks into the 2021 WNBA season, Mabrey’s scoring at an All-Star level as the perfect complement to scoring champion Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt.

Marina Mabrey from the logo‼️ That's her 6th made three for the night. (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/7teaQEbh60 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 23, 2021

It’s hard to overstate how impressive Mabrey’s been. In her third year, she’s averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting, including hitting 19-of-37 three-point attempts. The 5’11 guard is also grabbing 6.2 rebounds per night with 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 3.2 turnovers, as she is giving a complete performance on a nightly basis.

Even the fancy stats appreciate what Mabrey’s accomplished so far. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton’s WARP (wins above replacement player) ranks Mabrey second at .269/game. That number means she’s more than twice as impactful to winning games than the average WNBA player, and she only ranks behind MVP frontrunner Jonquel Jones.

It’s early, but Mabrey’s leading the Most Improved Player of the Year conversation.

How has Mabrey improved her game so much?

Mabrey’s been known as a sharpshooter since her days at Notre Dame, but as a rookie, she struggled with the Los Angeles Sparks creating looks for herself. Shooting off-the-dribble didn’t come as naturally for her at the next level (she made just 7-of-33 attempts, per Synergy Sports), and she only ever attempted five shots in isolation. Fast-forward two seasons and she’s added tools to her bag that allow her to take defenders head-on, and her improved mobility shooting is taking her game to another dimension.

The Wings have only played five games, but Mabrey’s made 13-of-28 shots off-the-dribble this season, according to Synergy Sports, and she’s made 3-of-5 attempts in single-covered isolation situations. Rather than waiting for opportunities to come to her, Mabrey’s become a creator, working to find mismatches and advantages to get her own shot off.

Mabrey showed tremendous progress last season expanding her offensive game, but now she looks more comfortable using those skills. So much so that she’s taking 7.4 three-point shots per game, which is more than half the amount the entire Las Vegas Aces team tries on any given night. Only teammate Ogunbowale is attempting more per game.