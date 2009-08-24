Mark Cuban Hasn’t Spoken To The “Aussie Shaq”

It must be hard to be in the NBA when nobody wants you. Like Quentin Richardson this summer, or Jamaal Tinsley all last year when the Pacers emptied his locker and told him to stay away, sometimes you just don’t fit into a team’s plans. That appears to be the situation surrounding current Maverick Nathan Jawai, and I don’t know why.

While other guys get press conferences and jerseys with their name and number on them when a team trades for them, other guys apparently don’t even get a phone call. According to The Cairns Post, Mark Cuban has never said anything at all to Jawai since he arrived in the deal that brought Shawn Marion to Dallas.

“It’s hard to have a guy on your roster that you haven’t seen play before and know a lot about,” Jawai said of the Mavericks, who had representatives in South America watching the former Cairns Taipan when he played for the Boomers against Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay last month. “I’m talking with my agent but I’m a Maverick right now. So whatever happens, happens. “I still haven’t heard anything from them so all I can do right now is have a good (northern) summer and perform well for the Boomers in the next couple of games and see where it’s at after that.”

While some people would think that Cuban is just letting Jawai play in his native Australia this summer before having him back for training camp, all signs point to him not making the Mavs roster after Cuban wouldn’t let Dirk Nowitzki or Jose Juan Barea play with their national teams this summer.

At only 22 years old and in need of solid big men, I’d be surprised if the Mavericks didn’t give the 6-10, 275-pound forward/center a chance. After all, his nickname is the “Aussie Shaq.”

While he hasn’t done anything in the NBA (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers in 19 minutes over 6 games with the Raptors last year), Jawai did average 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.0 block per game, while shooting 57% from the field in the D-League during the 2007-08 season.

Would you take the “Aussie Shaq” on your squad?

Source: The Cairns Post