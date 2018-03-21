There Are New Rumors About Mark Jackson Replacing Jeff Hornacek In New York

#New York Knicks
Associate Editor
03.20.18

Getty Image

The Knicks have been linked to a reunion with Mark Jackson for some time. Jackson, a native of Brooklyn who went to St. John’s, spent seven seasons in New York during his playing days, and all year, there have been rumblings that he could take over for Jeff Hornacek as the organization looks to get rid of every aspect of Phil Jackson’s tenure in charge.

It’s one of those things that has been kind of unfair to Hornacek, but it makes sense that the Knicks would want to give someone else a shot as they go through an overhaul. As for the rumors that Jackson would take over, they were brought back to life on Tuesday in the weekly newsletter by Mark Stein of the New York Times.

Stein wrote that Jackson has become a “hot name” with regards to the job, and that general manager Scott Perry wants “his own hand-picked choice” before next season tips off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSJeff HornacekMark JacksonNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP