The Orlando Magic hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night looking to build on their 5-2 start to the season that has been, in part, the result of the excellent play of Markelle Fultz thus far.

The fourth-year point guard has averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game as he has been asked to take on the largest role of his career as the Magic saw veteran point guard D.J. Augustin leave in free agency this summer. Fultz’s aggression going downhill and initiating the Orlando offense has been huge this season, and while his field goal percentage is still just 39.6 percent he is showing great improvement at the free throw line (88.9 percent) and is the point of attack for the Magic’s excellent defense.

In the first quarter against the Cavs, the Magic saw disaster strike as Fultz planted his left leg on a drive and fell to the ground grasping at his left knee that appeared to bend awkwardly.

Looks like Fultz torned his ACL pic.twitter.com/CJCqpnYotg — NBA Quick Highlights (@NBA_QHighlights) January 7, 2021

Fultz was helped to the back, not putting any weight on his left leg, and for now we simply hope it isn’t as bad as it looked in real time. The Magic quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury, with tests to come to determine the severity.

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard @MarkelleF suffered a left knee injury during the first quarter tonight vs. Cleveland. Fultz will not return tonight and he will undergo further evaluation.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 7, 2021

We will provide further updates on Fultz’s status when they become available.