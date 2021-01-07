Getty Image
DimeMag

Markelle Fultz Was Helped Off The Court With A Left Knee Injury Against The Cavs

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Orlando Magic hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night looking to build on their 5-2 start to the season that has been, in part, the result of the excellent play of Markelle Fultz thus far.

The fourth-year point guard has averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game as he has been asked to take on the largest role of his career as the Magic saw veteran point guard D.J. Augustin leave in free agency this summer. Fultz’s aggression going downhill and initiating the Orlando offense has been huge this season, and while his field goal percentage is still just 39.6 percent he is showing great improvement at the free throw line (88.9 percent) and is the point of attack for the Magic’s excellent defense.

In the first quarter against the Cavs, the Magic saw disaster strike as Fultz planted his left leg on a drive and fell to the ground grasping at his left knee that appeared to bend awkwardly.

Fultz was helped to the back, not putting any weight on his left leg, and for now we simply hope it isn’t as bad as it looked in real time. The Magic quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury, with tests to come to determine the severity.

We will provide further updates on Fultz’s status when they become available.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×