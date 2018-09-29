Markelle Fultz Looked More Fluid Than Ever In His Preseason Debut For The Sixers

09.28.18

Getty Image

After several grueling years of Process-Related Trust Falls, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally climbed their way out of the cellar. Health has been a major catalyst for that success. Joel Embiid, whose first three seasons were ravaged by injuries, appeared in 63 games last year and immediately established himself as the one of the league’s most formidable talents.

Ben Simmons, likewise, dazzled in his second NBA season after being forced to sit out his entire rookie campaign. The combined result was a second-round playoff run and their arrival as a legitimate threat to the Eastern Conference crown for years to come.

They managed all of that without No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, who like his teammates battled a nagging shoulder injury last season that limited him to just 14 games. Fultz reportedly is entering the coming season with a clean bill of health, but what’s still of some concern around the Sixers organization is what many perceived as a psychological issue regarding this shooting form, despite the team’s insistence that they harbor no anxiety in that regard.

