Marvin Bagley And Damian Lillard Are Willing To Battle To Determine The Best Rapper In The NBA

Associate Editor
06.20.19

Getty Image

Damian Lillard is considered by many to be the best rapper in NBA history. While Lillard is a good of a guard as there is in the league, his music career is just as impressive, having dropped a pair of studio albums over the last few years and receiving praise from the world of music for being a talented rapper.

But not everyone believes Lillard is the best on the mic that the league has to offer. As we learned on Thursday morning, Kings big man Marvin Bagley III thinks he can make a pretty convincing case for that title. Bagley was asked about his love of music by Max Kellerman — who expressed his belief that Bagley is right there with Lillard — and eventually said he’s willing to battle Dame D.O.L.L.A. on First Take if they could make that happen.

Word of this eventually got back to Lillard, and while he’d rather do it somewhere other than First Take, he’s very much here for the opportunity to compete against Bagley somewhere other than the basketball court.

If you haven’t heard them rap before, here’s a track that Lillard did with Lil Wayne off his second album, Confirmed, while Bagley dropped this single back in November.

