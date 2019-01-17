Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks are caught in a rather awkward situation when it comes to starting guard Dennis Smith Jr. While the team has a budding superstar in Luka Doncic, Smith was their first-round pick in 2017 and has been asked to defer playmaking duties to the precocious guard. It’s led to some wondering about Smith’s future in Dallas, with some teams reportedly looking into whether a trade is possible.

We’ll have to see what happens in the coming days, as Smith oozes talent and turned 21 back in November, meaning his best basketball is theoretically ahead of him. However, despite the fact that Smith sounds like he wants out, that doesn’t gel with what the Mavericks reportedly want.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Dallas hopes to figure out a solution to this that keeps Smith in the Lonestar State.