Getty Image

The Mavericks are now fully committed to the Luka Doncic era in Dallas as the rookie sensation is averaging 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Doncic is also clearly best suited as the Mavs primary ball-handler, which puts their 2017 first round pick Dennis Smith Jr. in a precarious position. The second-year point guard is not an especially good off-ball player and hasn’t been a great fit in lineups with Doncic. Given his age and potential, there have been rumors that the Mavs could consider looking into trading Smith to bolster their roster needs elsewhere.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, those discussions have begun to pick up, with the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic as the two teams engaged in talks about the NC State product — also Woj notes Smith is out currently with a sore back, seeming to indicate maybe he’s been sitting due to trade discussions.