Maybe MJ Isn’t Such A Bad GM After All

In David Falk‘s efforts to remain relevant in the agent game despite being out of business for a serious amount of time, he made a pretty big splash recently, saying that the League is headed for troubled waters.

And now, in his upcoming book, “The Bald Truth,” Falk reveals some interesting details of his most famous client’s past.



Talking about Michael Jordan‘s record as a General Manager, Falk says that His Airness wasn’t the one who wanted to take Kwame Brown with the first overall pick. Maybe this puts an end to our conspiracy theory , er, joke, that Brown is Jordan’s illegitimate child.

“That was not his decision. That was someone else’s decision. Kwame Brown was the first high school player ever drafted (#1 overall) and certain people in the organization thought that would have tremendous promotional value on ticket sales,” writes Falk. “Michael wanted Elton Brand. They wanted to make a trade, he wanted to bring in Elton Brand.”

The truth is, it doesn’t matter what Michael wanted. His record as a GM will be judged on what he was able to bring in, not what he wanted. Danny Ainge wanted Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. He proceeded to go get them.

Source: Sports Radio Interviews