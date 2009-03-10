Maybe MJ Isn’t Such A Bad GM After All

In David Falk‘s efforts to remain relevant in the agent game despite being out of business for a serious amount of time, he made a pretty big splash recently, saying that the League is headed for troubled waters.
And now, in his upcoming book, “The Bald Truth,” Falk reveals some interesting details of his most famous client’s past.
Talking about Michael Jordan‘s record as a General Manager, Falk says that His Airness wasn’t the one who wanted to take Kwame Brown with the first overall pick. Maybe this puts an end to our
conspiracy theory, er, joke, that Brown is Jordan’s illegitimate child.
“That was not his decision. That was someone else’s decision. Kwame Brown was the first high school player ever drafted (#1 overall) and certain people in the organization thought that would have tremendous promotional value on ticket sales,” writes Falk.
“Michael wanted Elton Brand. They wanted to make a trade, he wanted to bring in Elton Brand.”
The truth is, it doesn’t matter what Michael wanted. His record as a GM will be judged on what he was able to bring in, not what he wanted. Danny Ainge wanted Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. He proceeded to go get them.
Danny Ainge wanted Keving Garnett; Kevin McHale gave him a gift.
FTFY
Kwame Brown was a good #1 pick compared to Olowokandi. I guess that’s like saying cancer is better than AIDS.
is it official that Kwame could never have succeeded in the League even with different circumstances.
I honestly belive Darko can still do it btw, whats holding him back?
remember how dfanny ainge got thiose guys- with the bunch of average at best draft picks and Al jefferson the 1 good one
It seems like in the late ’90s and beginning of this decade, all the big men drafted out of high school were busts, but the last few years before they stopped allowing high school players to enter the draft, they’ve worked out (Amar’e, Howard, Bynum).
I wonder if teams started doing a better job providing coaching to young bigs, teaching them the things that they would have learned in a college program.
Falk is full of garbage. Jordan is judged as an exec based on his ability to get the players that he wants, not the ones that BET Bob(cat) think would make the team more money.
And what of Adam Morrison? Did MJ not want him either?
MJ has made very shrewd GM moves this year. He made an excellent draft choice, he got a great coach, and got he got the better of the trade w/ Phoenix and LA.
Whether or not Jordan selected Kwame is beside the point, all GM’s make some lousy moves. (E.g., Dumar’s selecting Darko) Furthermore, the year Kwame was drafted, almost all of the first draft choices were mediocre.
don’t believe it. MJ slipped him a few c-notes for that line.
MJ picked his ass.He cant fadeaway out of this one.
love how big al was averaging a double double, the Wolves were improving AND have cap space and people still hate. Seriously, get over it. They got the best they could for KG. Shoulda traded him 2 years earlier…