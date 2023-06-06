In the immediate aftermath of the Miami Heat’s 111-108, Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets, much of the discourse fixated on the idea that Miami successfully turned Nikola Jokic into a scorer, evidenced by his playoff-low four assists and the Heat’s win. Despite this narrative, Miami still directed considerable defensive attention his way and doubled him occasionally, on and off the ball.

At least from my vantage point, where the Heat really lasered in was against Jamal Murray, who tallied 26 points (11-for-22 shooting) and 10 assists during Denver’s Game 1 triumph. On Sunday, the star point guard had 18 points and 10 assists, but posted his third-lowest usage rate of the playoffs at 24.4 percent, a notable decline from 30.3 percent in Game 1.

Much of that usage downgrade stemmed from Miami’s defensive adjustments. It started Caleb Martin and assigned Gabe Vincent to Murray in Game 1, but swapped Kevin Love in place of Martin, moved Vincent onto Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and stuck Jimmy Butler onto the Canadian marksman for Game 2.

Vincent is a good defender, but Murray leveraged his size and strength advantage into pull-ups and easily discernible passing windows — usually to Jokic — throughout Game 1. Putting Butler on Murray gave the Heat someone with the frame to dissuade his long-range looks and close down space from midrange, a dynamic Vincent couldn’t emulate. When Butler rested, other rangy, defensively inclined wings in Martin and Haywood Highsmith guarded Murray. All three of them picked up Murray before half-court on numerous possessions to complicate matters. The Heat also rarely crashed the offensive glass and promptly organized their half-court defense to avoid cross-matches for Murray, similar to their approach against Jaylen Brown last round.

Butler spent the most time on Murray. His blend of size, discipline, and body control corralled Murray on and off the ball. Slithering around screens, closing out off the catch, and pairing with Bam Adebayo in pick-and-rolls, Butler hounded his opponent. The free-flowing vibes of Game 1 were absent for Murray’s laborious Game 2. Butler may still be enduring a cold spell as a scorer, but his defense was tremendous on Sunday evening. (This also, for the record, applies to his playmaking.)

Slowing stars is about infringing on their comfort. Murray is comfortable against Vincent. He wasn’t against Butler and Martin in Game 2.

Murray is an adept off-the-bounce shooter beyond the arc, yet he typically loves to build out his scoring profile from the midrange. When he can saunter into and drain a few intermediate pull-ups, the likelihood that he gets scorching hot skyrockets. When he can’t, the offense becomes more of a Plan B grind. Miami’s solution to prevent one of those torrid nights was to send strong-side help around the elbows. Shrink his open real estate in the midrange. Don’t empower him to pound a couple dribbles and rise for a 15-footer.