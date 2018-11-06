The Heat Will Play 14 Games This Season On An Outstanding ‘Vice Nights’ Court

11.06.18 1 hour ago

Miami Heat

The NBA has come up with some truly remarkable ideas for alternate jerseys the past few years. Putting nicknames on the backs of uniforms was a short-lived but glorious concept, and the City edition jerseys that pay homage in some way to the team’s local history have resulted in some memorable looks as well.

But the Miami Heat are the unanimous winners when it comes to the best alternate jersey idea in NBA history. Last season, they debuted the ultra-neon 80s-inspired Miami Vice uniforms that were a mega hit among fans, and they’ve brought that look back this season with a few minor color tweaks that make them even better this time around.

Fortunately for us, they didn’t stop there. This season, they’ll be hosting “Vice Nights” at American Airlines arena with all sorts of merchandise available for fans. They’re kicking things off with a Midnight Madness-style event this Thursday, during which they’ll also unveil their glorious new Vice-themed court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEATMIAMI VICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP