Michael Carter-Williams’ NBA career started with a bang. As a rookie for the Process-era Philadelphia 76ers, Carter-Williams exploded in a 114-110 win over the defending champion Miami Heat. He had 22 points, 12 assists, nine steals, and seven rebounds against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and the Heat, with his first two points coming via a steal and slam in which James made a business decision to not go for a chasedown block.

It was quite the debut, and Carter-Williams would go on to win the Rookie of the Year later in the season. Now with the Orlando Magic, Carter-Williams decided on Tuesday morning to reminisce on his first bucket by getting in on the hottest new thing in the world of hoops, NBA Top Shot.

Carter-Williams’ dunk is available on the blockchain-based highlight factory, as it is, well, a thing that happened in the NBA. And according to its recent transaction history, MCW decided to get in on the fun, dropping $2,940 to add it to his stash of moments that also includes plays made by guys like Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon.

A number of NBA players have gotten into the Top Shot game, and it’s cool to see a dude like Carter-Williams spend big to get a moment so near and dear to his heart into his collection. And seeing as how good of a play this was by him, it’s hard to blame him for spending some serious coin to get it.