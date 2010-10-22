Michael Jordan, LeBron James & The Most Coveted Basketball Card In The World

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan #LeBron James
10.22.10 7 years ago 12 Comments

I don’t know if you still collect basketball cards, but if you have the money, this is definitely worth the investment. What card am I talking about? How about a 2008-09 Upper Deck Black dual autograph and game-used jersey card of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Oh yeah, and it’s 1-of-1. It really doesn’t get better than this. That is, if you have an extra $50,000 laying around.

Michael Jordan & LeBron James

Michael Jordan & LeBron James

If you want to buy this, go HERE to buy it now on eBay.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Michael Jordan#LeBron James
TAGSfeatureFeatured GalleryLeBron JamesMichael JordanStyle - Kicks and GearUPPER DECK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP