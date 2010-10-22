Michael Jordan, LeBron James & The Most Coveted Basketball Card In The World

I don’t know if you still collect basketball cards, but if you have the money, this is definitely worth the investment. What card am I talking about? How about a 2008-09 Upper Deck Black dual autograph and game-used jersey card of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Oh yeah, and it’s 1-of-1. It really doesn’t get better than this. That is, if you have an extra $50,000 laying around.

If you want to buy this, go HERE to buy it now on eBay.

What do you think?

