Michael Jordan, LeBron James & The Most Coveted Basketball Card In The World

I don’t know if you still collect basketball cards, but if you have the money, this is definitely worth the investment. What card am I talking about? How about a 2008-09 Upper Deck Black dual autograph and game-used jersey card of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Oh yeah, and it’s 1-of-1. It really doesn’t get better than this. That is, if you have an extra $50,000 laying around.
What do you think?
This is what I hate, stop comparing these dudes to Jordan, let him stay retired.
@Slick ric
No one comparing anyone here. Just a card of two guys with No. 23.
slick ric is mad now..he had no response aron becuz he realized he was wrong. slick jus sounds like another guy who in a way loves to hav a reason to express what bothers him, saw your piece, and most likely skimmed and didn’t grasp the point, and wrote b.s. sad.
what a fucking waste of money. its a piece of paper with writing on it. i have loads of 1 of a kind pieces of paper with writing on them.
if i ever saw someone with it id rob it off them and tear it in half.
a winning lottery ticket is just paper with ink on it… just sayin’
good point cootie
@ LMNOP: but then i don’t believe that you (fool) would actually tear it in half, let alone giving this card away for free if you somehow had it – just sayin’
@LMNOP the difference is nobody wants your broke ass signature
@LMNOP thenatural is right, Jordan is a legends, LeBron is a star, and you are a nobody.
Who in hell would cough up 50000 USD just for 2 cards?!?!
Ha Ha! My favourite bit,
Lebron James picture – BLACK
Jordan picture – BLACK
Well done for correctly identifying race, Upper Deck.
I’m looking forward to the Anderson Varejao/Delonte West 50/50 card
Anderson Varejao picture – SOME KIND OF HISPANIC I THINK
Delonte west picture – NO IDEA
@ aron and bobby, shut the hell up, how are they not comparing the two, they just got the two on a card for no reason huh, they trying to make some correlation between the two. lames( especially bobby) tryna come at my head.