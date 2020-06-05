Individuals have taken to the streets in recent days in protest of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man in Minneapolis who was killed by a police officer. Floyd’s death was the latest in a disturbing trend of violence by law enforcement officials toward Black individuals, and as a result, Americans have marched nationwide in the name of racial equality and fixing the systematic injustices that exist in this country.

Beyond marching, individuals have put money toward a myriad of charities designed to fight these issues, whether they be local bail funds or organizations that put time and effort into striving for a better tomorrow. Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have decided to put a major financial commitment toward this as well, as longtime manager Estee Portnoy released a statement indicating that $100 million will be allocated over the next decade to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement of his own. “But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

It has not been announced which charities will be on the receiving end of these donations. Jordan spoke out about Floyd’s death earlier this week, releasing a statement via that Charlotte Hornets in which he said, “Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”