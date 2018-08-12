Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets figure to be one of the many teams in the Western Conference battling for a playoff spot, and they hope this season will go better than the last when they found themselves as the odd team out, losing a play-in game with the Timberwolves on the last night of the season.

One of the biggest questions in Denver is what the Nuggets will do on the wing, where they don’t really have any traditional small forwards. They have a number of combo guards and power forwards, but they’ll have to either play small or big at pretty much all times on the wing. The Nuggets used the draft to address that need in the future, but considering Michael Porter Jr. — who also isn’t a traditional small forward but instead is a combo forward at 6’10 — has had a second back surgery in nine months, no one is exactly sure when he’ll be able to get on the court and help.

There was consideration that Porter Jr. could miss the entire season, but he’s maintained throughout that he wants to play at some point during his rookie year. At the rookie photo shoot on Sunday, Porter Jr. spoke with Chris Forsberg of ESPN and explained his goals for this season and his health moving forward.