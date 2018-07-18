Getty Image

In an NBA Draft class that was filled with intrigue, a former can’t-miss prospect turned out to be one of the more head-scratching story-lines of the entire event.

Going into his freshman year at Missouri, Michael Porter Jr. was a consensus top three pick in this summer’s draft, but a lingering back issue and subsequent surgery sidelined him for most of his one-and-one season and, in the process, nearly landed him out of the lottery entirely.

Porter fell all the way to the Denver Nuggets at No. 14 due to the uncertainty surrounding his health, and because of his unexpected availability, the organization is in a low-risk, high-reward situation and can therefore afford to take their time with his recovery. As such, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke admitted that could entail him sitting out the 2018-2019 season.