Michael Porter Jr. Had Fans Come To His Place And Play ‘NBA 2K’ For Cash And Rare Sneakers

08.01.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Porter Jr.’s recent back surgery means he can’t play actual basketball right now, although he and his camp are still hopeful he can make an appearance for the Denver Nuggets at some point in his rookie year.

While he can’t do much on the hardwood, he can hop on the sticks and play plenty of virtual basketball, which is apparently what he’s been doing to occupy his downtime post-surgery. Porter Jr. took to Twitter to put out a challenge to his fans to play him in NBA 2K18 “for the bag” and legitimately took on challengers for money and, apparently, sneakers.

