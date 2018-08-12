Michael Porter Jr. Explained How He Ended His Instagram Beef With Luka Doncic

#Instagram
08.12.18 18 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Porter Jr. was a bit of a wild card at the NBA Draft earlier this summer. The Missouri standout was injured much of the last year and fell to the Denver Nuggets in the lottery.

Porter Jr. says he’s pain free and hopes to be ready for the start of the regular season. But one thing he also had to settle was a minor social media beef between he and fellow draft pick Luka Doncic.

Porter Jr. appeared to like a post on Instagram that called the Dallas Mavericks prospect overrated, which certainly turned some heads in the sleepy summer months of the NBA offseason. Porter Jr. spoke to reporters at the NBA’s annual rookie photo shoot on Saturday and gave up update on his injury as well as the beef between he and Doncic which he said is nonexistent.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSinstagramluka doncicMichael Porter Jr.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP