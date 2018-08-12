Getty Image

Michael Porter Jr. was a bit of a wild card at the NBA Draft earlier this summer. The Missouri standout was injured much of the last year and fell to the Denver Nuggets in the lottery.

Porter Jr. says he’s pain free and hopes to be ready for the start of the regular season. But one thing he also had to settle was a minor social media beef between he and fellow draft pick Luka Doncic.

Porter Jr. appeared to like a post on Instagram that called the Dallas Mavericks prospect overrated, which certainly turned some heads in the sleepy summer months of the NBA offseason. Porter Jr. spoke to reporters at the NBA’s annual rookie photo shoot on Saturday and gave up update on his injury as well as the beef between he and Doncic which he said is nonexistent.