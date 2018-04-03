Seeing college basketball players get called for technical fouls doesn’t happen nearly at the rate that it does in the NBA. In the sport’s national title game, it hasn’t happened in a really long time. In fact, the last time it happened, Michigan lost in heartbreaking fashion on the grandest stage in college hoops.

During Monday night’s national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Wildcats big man Omari Spellman and Michigan center Moe Wagner jawed with each other a little. It wasn’t anything especially bad, but the officials on the floor thought it was just enough that a pair of technical fouls for both dudes were necessary to de-escalate the situation.

When the refs decided to throw out a pair of T’s, it led to the first time that technicals were thrown out in a championship game since 1993. If you are a big college hoops fan, you know exactly what that moment was. If you’re not, TBS is here to help you out.