Donte DiVincenzo’s Career Night Powered Villanova To Its Second National Title In Three Years

04.02.18 30 mins ago

The crazy thing about the 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats is that the team can beat you in so many different ways. The depth the Wildcats possess is second to none in the sport this year, and even if their starters are just a little off, Jay Wright can turn to his bench and find someone who can pick up the slack.

That happened on Monday night as the Wildcats stomped Michigan, 79-62, to win their second national title in three years. Villanova marched through March Madness like a team on a mission, winning every game on its path to a championship by double-digits.

On Monday, the star of the show was Donte DiVincenzo, a redshirt sophomore guard who comes off the bench and is capable of absolutely lighting up opponents. The Wolverines learned this the hard way as DiVincenzo put the Wildcats on his back, scoring 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field and a 5-for-7 mark from three. He also pitched in five rebounds, three assists, and a pair of blocks.

