Microphone Check-Up

On the same day I was going to try and coin the phrase “The Doris Burke Game” — referring to that afterthought national TV matchup that ESPN inevitably sticks its JV announce team on, nine times out of 10 led by Burke — Smack reader “d” linked to Burke’s Wikipedia page, which as of 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time included this sentence:
“She no longer lives in North Providence with her husband and their two children because I killed her after watching her announce the Cavaliers vs. Hawks game on ESPN.”
Is Doris Burke the worst NBA announcer out there? If not, who is? Who’s the best announcer? Whether it’s someone from one of the national networks or your local team’s broadcast, post your picks for the best and worst in each category:
Best play-by-play:
Worst play-by-play:
Best color commentator:
Worst color commentator:
Best sideline reporter:
Worst sideline reporter:
Best in-game PA announcer:
Worst in-game PA announcer:
Best in-studio host:
Worst in-studio host:
Best in-studio analyst:
Worst in-studio analyst:
BONUS CATEGORY
Finest female sideline reporter:
Hubie Brown is my favorite color guy.
Detroit is everyone’s least favorite PA announcer.
Barkely in studio pre-suspension — he’s lost his edge a little.
Best play-by-play: Marv Albert it used to be Chick Hearn (RIP)
Best color commentator: Stu Lantz (Lakers)
Best sideline reporter: Craig Sager (just so we can laugh at his gear)
Best in-studio host: Ernie from TNT
Best in-studio analyst: Charles and Kenny
Jeff and Mark are probably the funniest play by play people ever.
Bill Walton is/was the worst ever.
Lisa Walters is the best sideline reporter (and best looking)
and I think Tim Hardaway was the worst in studio analyst…ever. In fact it was so bad that ESPN got rid of his ass the in the middle of the season.
Doug Collins sucks! Why does he always have to do the Laker games? And why does he always have to bring up the fact that he coached the pre-championship Bulls? Remember how he announced on national tv he was going to be the next Bulls head coach and then got burned? That was great. Chick Hearn was the greatest of ALL TIME!
I think they got rid of Tim Hardaway because he lets it be known….he hates gay people
Best play-by-play: OLD SCHOOL MARV ALBERT
Worst play-by-play: New school marv albert
Best color commentator: JVG
Worst color commentator: JVG
Best sideline reporter: Erin Andrews (eye candy)
Worst sideline reporter: sager (cause of those suits)
Best in-studio host: Cousin Ahmad
Worst in-studio host: Stu Scott by far
Best in-studio analyst: tie- Wilbon & chuck/ Kenny
Worst in-studio analyst: Barry
Best hometown play-by-play: Brian Wheeler, Blazers Radio
everyone on the espn roster sucks. they are all just a bunch of d*ck riders.
i hate that their A Team, with mike breen, only do laker celtics or cavs games for abc. that just sucks and we’re tired of seeing that crew and them teams
GUS JOHNSON is the best. not sure what he does for any local area (NY maybe?), but when the ncaa tourney rolls out, he’s on CBS
erin andrews is definitely the best sideline reporter period.
and WALT CLYDE FRAZIER is the best color comentator.
w/ JVG a close second
walt frazier used to do games for the knicks. i dunno if he still does, but if any of you knick fans see/hear him, what do you think? does he still rhyme all his calls?
and he dresses WORST than craig sager at times
What’s wrong with Doris? She seems pleasant, doesn’t try to be unnecessarily take over, and is knowledgeable. I also think she’s one of the best at giving props to players, without being superfluous.
I honestly can’t see anyone having a problem with her. It’s weird. She’s just there, at worst.
JVG & Mark Jackson are hilarious on the court.
Chuck and Kenny are awesome in the studio.
Sager is awesome because you know he wants to talk mad shit to Gregg Pop in between quarters and tell not to be such a dick, but he holds his tongue.
Cheryl Miller and Reggie Miller blow!
Kevin Calabro (ex Sonics broadcaster). Craig Bolerjack (Utah Jazz). Memo…Money Man!!!
best play by play: chick hearns
worst: bob costas
best color: dicky v
worst color: isiah thomas
sideline reporters are unnecessary
best studio host: bob costas
worst: this is stuart scott holla at a playa
best studio analyst: rick barry / bill walton
worst: jalen rose / avery johnson
i agree with hahns, no one can step to Erin Andrews.
Best play by play- marv the freak! worst- that dude from the t-wolves that does tnt.forget his name
Best color man- Hubie worst-doug collins
Best sideline-sager-he’s a show in himself. Worst-some woman on the t-wolves game last night.
Best in studio host- Earnie johnson worst-stu scott
Best game pa-the laker guy Worst- the jazz guy.
Best in-studio analyst-Kenny and Webber worst-payton and barkley.
I agree with ten- she’s just there- she doesnt annoy me.
Clyde still does knick games and he still rhymes.
@ay- dick v is the worst fucking announcer EVER!!
AND JALEN is better than bitter barry. and chick hearn sucked! imho
@ Vinny…
Chick Hearn sucked?!
really? wow man, you’re the first person i’ve heard say that! what didn’t you like about him?
he’s untouchable out here in LA
I moved here from jersey- where i grew up listening to Marv. When i got out here listening to chick was a shock to my system- 1 of the problems was that it was a simulcast(radio and tv) so he had to talk a lot-but damm he tried to be bigger than the game.
Best Play-by-Play: Gary Gerould
Worst Play-by-Play: Grant Napaer
Best In-Game PA Announcer: Scott Moak
vinny vinny vinny,
u said Chick Hearn sucked yet ur east coast announcer with a rat on his head bit a woman’s back with his dentures? wow.
No one will EVER touch Chick. he invented the term “slam dunk”, and I have not heard of anyone, east,west,south, midwest, etc. that they didn’t like his “lights out, refrigerator is closed, eggs are coolin, butter’s getting hard, and the jello’s jigglin” line.
Van Gundy is entertainment
EJ, Charles, and Chuck are money
Ahmad, GP, and CWebb are up n coming
Doug Collins and Hubey Brown are the best analysts by far because of the experience of being around the league for so long. Any basketball coach at any level would appreciate listening to them just talk basketball.
stu scott has to be the most brutal person alive.
agree van gundy, jackson, and breen make a great team
Jon Barry is pretty bitter I do have to agree tho. Avery Johnson needs to coach again, Michael Wilborn is eh, Jalen Rose and Mashburn are good. Legler and Allan Houston are ok.
I say the old NBC crew with Hannah Storm, Peter Vescey and the rest were the best.
Mike Fratello is also in the Hubie and Collins rank for me. Basketball talk at its purest.
WALT CLYDE FRAZIER IS THE WORST HE RHYMES EVERYTHING EX.BOUNDING AND ASTOUNDING PASSING AND DASHING LOL ITS RIDICULOUS
walton sucks
barry sucks hes dumb
kerr was awesome and albert is the best
@ vinny…
i get the talking a lot thing. but you’re right, he had to because of the simulcast. i loved him because he wasn’t a homer. he’d call out the players if they were messin’ up. that’s more than i can say for the new dude…joel meyers.
Reggie just yells constantly. plus he’s often uninformed.
Gus Johnson. Period
I would really love to get rid of all sideline reporters. If you can say there is a ‘best’ it is Erin Andrews. Worst is Cheryl Miller. Her questions are terrible. And it pains me to say it as a Jazz fan but Ron Boone is awful.
The Millers are horrible, the Cavs announcing team is horrible, Clyde Drexler is horrible (R.I.P. Calvin Murphy’s broadcasting career, we miss you).
Jeff Van Gundy and the Czar are my favorite because they have the best knowledge of the game.
Reggie Miller is the WORST BY FAR. holy crap,i can’t stand him and his voice
I miss Bill Walton. THROW IT DOWN BIG MAN, THROW IT DOWN!!!!@#@!@#
Best play-by-play: Gus Johnson
Worst play-by-play: Al Michaels (when he did basketball for ABC a few years back)
Worst color commentator: Tom Tolbert
Worst in-game PA announcer: that guy from Detroit
Best in-studio host: Bob Costas
Worst in-studio host: Stu Scott
Best in-studio analyst: Greg Anthony
Worst in-studio analyst: Kenny Smith
Finest female sideline reporter: I know she doesn’t do basketball, but this can only go to Erin Andrews. No one else comes close.
Frazier is the illest
The Celtics guys are the by far the most annoying and least talented out there as far as commentary.
And ps Dime Aubrey O’Day is looking damn good
Best play by play: Chuck Swirski & Kevin Harlan
Best play-by-play: Marv Albert
Best color commentator: austin carr (cavs)
Best sideline reporter: Craig Sager
Best in-studio host: Ej
Best in-studio analyst: Chuck and Kenny
Yes she is the worst. I bitch and complain every time I hear she’s calling any game.
Has Craig Sager ever watched a Basketball game?
I swear he knows nothing about the game!
And whats with those suits? does his 5 yr old child dress him
Doug Collins is by far the best in the business as far as play by play goes, with Marv Albert coming a distant second.
In studio, no one comes close to the Inside the NBA guys.
Sideline, I like michelle tafoya, and as far as chuck swirsky is concerned, i love the guy, if u don’t live in toronto or chicago, u hate the guy, its that simple
Finest Sideline Reporter? Umm Pam Oliver. Oh Lord. Haha
Best Color: Trent Tucker “If you don’t love Timberwolf basketball, you don’t love yo self!” After a Malik Sealy winner back in the day. Also, Jim Pete for the Wolves now is great (I’m no Homer-keep reading)-he calls a spade a spade. Hubie Brown. Classic. Bill Raferty. Classic.
Worst Color: Billy Packer. Awful. Awful. Awful. ALL TIME WORST. JVG – Actually anyone on ABC or ESPN pretty much sucks.
Best Play By Play: Gus Johnson. A1.
Worst Play By Play: Tom Hanneman – Wolves. Worst EVER. Jim Nantz-stick to golf bro.
Best In Studio: Jalen Rose, Legler, Greg Anthony. Chuckster can still be good when he’s paying attention.
Worst: Stephen A. Smith. Bill Walton (he’s using words for shock value more than meaning), Tim Hardaway, Pooh Richardson, Avery (annoying), Mike McCollow (Wolves).
Hubie Brown and Mike Fratello are both excellent but Jeff Van Gundy is pretty entertaining.
I knew I hated Doris Burke when a Hawk player drove the lane and took a shot and Doris was shouting “pass it to Joe Johnson he’s a three time all star…a three time all star!”
My favorite announcer, nationally, is Marv Albert. I also like Mike Breen.
Locally, it’s Pistons’ announcer George Blaha.
i hate to be a sexist bastard…but there aint no place for any women commentator on any men’s sports…ever…
there is nothing worse than cliched observations or rehashed opinions…and doris burke tops the lot…
Best national pbp: Kevin Harlan–I love how jacked he gets when big things go down.
Best local pbp: Ralph Lawler (Clippers)– I have league pass and I watch Clippers games just to hear Lawler drop a few BINGOO!!’s Hes got a smooth voice and hes funny.
Worst pbp & color: Boston– Is there a more annoying accent than a Boston accent? Plus they are over the top homers.
Best color: Doug Collins– Hes got a good voice to listen to and he knows his stuff
There aren’t really any stand out sideline reporters so Erin Andrews wins by virtue of hotness.
Worst: Sager is ok but his ‘fits are just horrid
Best Host: Ernie Johnson for sure no contest
Worst Host: I don’t really have a problem with any of them.
Best analyst: Kenny, Charles and Wilbon
Worst: Walton
Wow, does no one hate Rick Kamla as much as I do?
have u ever noticed that all of tnts in game announcers sound a like? Examples marv albert and that other dude that does the west coast game and doug Collins and Steve kerr sound the same
@DMC — I’m with you on that one.
Off-topic, but has anyone else seen Jonathan Coachman, aka “The Coach” from WWE, on SportsCenter? I saw him the other day and just started cracking up laughing.
i forgot to mention…the hands down HOTTEST sidleine reporter is NBA tv’s –
melanie collins
google it…
best play by play: K. Harlan, G. Johnson, R. Lawler
best color: Hubie Brown(by a mile), Frasier is cool too
sideline: Sager(just for the suits)
Studio: The Jet