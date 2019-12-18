Mike Conley ‘Could Miss Multiple Weeks’ Due To A Hamstring Injury

Mike Conley has gotten off to a slow start this season with the Utah Jazz. A mix of a new environment and the Jazz as a whole struggling have led to him not meeting the sky-high expectations some had for the squad. It also hasn’t helped that he’s been battling injuries this season, which have led to him lacking the consistency needed to get used to his new team and location.

Conley recently missed five games due to a hamstring injury, but on Tuesday, he was cleared to return against the Orlando Magic. He struggled to score, but he didn’t appear to be slowed by the injury. Then, at the start of the fourth quarter, he suddenly left the game for the locker room, as the hamstring injury that had kept him out five games flared up.

Now, it appears that Conley could be out even longer. A report from Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic indicates that there’s a chance he’s on the shelf for a few weeks.

Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. is expected to miss multiple games with his reaggravated left hamstring and could miss multiple weeks, league sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2019

This is brutal news for Conley. While he needs to rest and get himself right, this won’t fix the issues that have come with joining a new team. Hopefully, the injury won’t impact Conley for too long and he’ll be able to get himself back as soon as possible. For now, the Jazz will have to make do without him.