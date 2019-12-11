What’s Wrong With The Utah Jazz?

There was a whole lot of buzz around the Utah Jazz this offseason after the front office made a few major moves that, on paper, seemed to upgrade their roster and set them up to be a legit contender this season. I, personally, picked them to win the West, which does not feel great 24 games into the season.

Utah traded for Mike Conley as a replacement for Ricky Rubio and signed Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis to take the spots of Jae Crowder and Derrick Favors. All three of those moves sounded excellent, and there was excitement entering the season about what Utah would look like offensively with some creative help for Donovan Mitchell, meaning the young guard was theoretically freed up to do other things offensively. However, the games aren’t played on paper, and to this point in the season, the Jazz are a disappointing 13-11, placing them sixth in the West and with more questions than answers as they move forward.

The defense has taken the small step back that was expected this summer, going from first a year ago in DRtg to 11th currently (only 1.4 points per 100 possessions worse), but the idea was the offensive improvement would serve as a counterbalance to that. Instead, the offense has also regressed, dropping from a 111.4 ORtg last year to a 106.5 ORtg this season, per Cleaning The Glass. Why the Jazz have taken that step back despite the additions of better offensive players is the result of many factors, but even more confusing is figuring out the answer to how they can fix it moving forward.

Part of the problem is that Conley has been dismal to start the year, posting career-worst shooting numbers with a 44.3 effective field goal percentage that places him in the 10th percentile of all point guards. The concern with Conley is that even as he regresses to the mean with regards to shooting efficiency, his shooting profile indicates there’s only so far for him to improve. Pre-injury Conley was among the league’s best at getting to the rim, but he’s seen his percentage of attempts dip in recent years to the point where, this season, he’s getting just 19 percent of his attempts at the rim. That’s the lowest of his career and in the seventh percentile among point guards this season, per Cleaning The Glass. He’s also far from being alone on the Jazz in struggling to get shots at the basket.

Aside from Rudy Gobert, no one on the Jazz has been able to consistently get shots at the rim. They are 20th in the league in getting shots there at 34.2 percent of their attempts this season, which is a significant departure from last year, when they ranked fourth in that regard at 39.3 percent. Part of that dip comes from Conley’s inability to get to the rim, but Mitchell has also seen a sizable drop in his effectiveness attacking the rim, which speaks to a larger dysfunction of the offense.

Watching the Jazz is an exercise in frustration. You see the pieces and know what they should be capable of, and then you see the execution and it leaves you scratching your head.

The hope that Mitchell would be able to lighten his workload and up his efficiency, a la what Devin Booker is doing in Phoenix, has not come to fruition. He’s still got a 32 percent usage rate and he’s still posting middling efficiency numbers across the board, falling into old isolation habits far too often when operating as the lead guard.