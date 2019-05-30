Mike D’Antoni Has Ended Talks On A Contract Extension With The Rockets

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets might be on the verge of a monumental summer. Reports have already indicated that the team is willing to do whatever it takes to change its roster, with the Rockets putting every player and draft pick on the table in trade talks. But this summer is also huge for head coach Mike D’Antoni, as he’s about to enter the final year of his contract.

The two sides have spent time discussing an extension, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that is no longer the case. D’Antoni has reportedly ended discussions with the front office, and plans on entering the 2019-20 season as the Rockets coach, even if he is a lame duck.

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has ended talks with management on a contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni plans to complete the final season of his deal in 2019-20. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2019

The news was confirmed by Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle and Sam Amick of The Athletic.