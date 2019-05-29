Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are desperate to win an NBA championship, but each of the last two seasons have ended the same way. Houston has built a roster with an eye on being the team that takes down the Golden State Warriors, only to fall to the two-time defending champions during the 2018 and 2019 postseasons.

The Rockets are never afraid to wheel and deal to achieve this goal, and according to a new report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the plan is to be hyper-aggressive this summer with the hopes of winning a championship. General manager Daryl Morey has reportedly made it clear that everyone — and in the case of draft picks, everything — is potentially on the table if the price is right.

Sources: In calls to front offices, Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks. Hard to imagine James Harden scenario, but the rest under contract – perhaps even Chris Paul – could be moved in right deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Moving Harden would, indeed, seem a bit crazy, but Wojnarowski did mention Paul as a player who can move, even if his contract, which has three years and around $124 million left on it, isn’t particularly friendly. Marc Stein of the New York Times did add another name that has reportedly been tossed around: Clint Capela.

Clint Capela is among the players Houston has gauged the market for in recent days, league sources https://t.co/w6H91QzpdD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 29, 2019

Houston has never been shy about its willingness to punt on the future to win right now, as evidenced by the reported trade package it put together by Jimmy Butler that included four future first-round picks. Right now, the plan is to figure out a way to topple the Warriors and win a ring, and in order to accomplish that, Morey and the Rockets are prepared to do whatever it takes this summer.