Getty Image

College basketball is on the precipice of a potentially monumental change. Should the NBA get rid of the one-and-done rule, something that could potentially happen by 2022, the NCAA would be in an awfully weird spot, as the best high school players in the nation would presumably skip out on college and go get paid.

Mike Krzyzewski, as someone who has a vested interest in college hoops being good, sees a problem with this. His issue isn’t with players going pro, but rather, with the NCAA not seeming to have a plan in place to keep themselves from falling way behind the eight ball.

Coach K spoke to the media on Saturday, one day after his Duke Blue Devils survived a scare in the Sweet 16 against the Virginia Tech Hokies. When asked about the changing landscape, Krzyzewski bluntly said that college basketball would be in serious trouble if this happened sometime soon.