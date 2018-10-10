Getty Image

The Timberwolves’ practice on Wednesday was quite the event as Jimmy Butler returned to the team for the first time since his trade request and, essentially, raised hell.

Butler was not shy about coming after just about everyone, telling GM Scott Layden, “you f*cking need me, you can’t win without me,” going after Tom Thibodeau and, in the least surprising news, targeting Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns on the court as he beat the starters with the third-string. Towns didn’t respond well to that, per reports, which would seem like something the coaching staff wouldn’t be too thrilled about considering he’s their best player who just inked a monster extension.

Instead, the Timberwolves coaching staff apparently loved every minute of it. Stan Van Gundy made his debut as an ESPN analyst on Wednesday night on SportsCenter and told Sage Steele that he talked with members of the Minnesota coaching staff, who apparently told him it was the “best practice of the season.”