The New York Knicks suffered a major loss due to injury on Saturday night. During the first quarter of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, starting center Mitchell Robinson went down with what was eventually called a fractured right foot, although he is slated to be re-evaluated on Sunday after the team returns to New York.

Robinson, while attempting to break up a pass to Brook Lopez, came down awkwardly and did something to his right foot. It was unclear exactly what happened, but after six minutes of work, he made his way to the team’s locker room.

Hopefully nothing serious for Mitch pic.twitter.com/fWFbyzeH10 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2021

Shortly after, the team announced the extent of Robinson’s injury.

Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to New York tomorrow. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 28, 2021

This is, unfortunately, the second major injury that Robinson has suffered this season. Back in February, Robinson suffered a fracture in his hand that required surgery, and injury from which he had only just returned on March 21. While the Knicks do have some understanding of how to play without their defensive stalwart at center, this is still a brutal blow for a team that has major postseason aspirations, and the big question in the coming days might be if they hop into the buyout market to add a big man.

On the year, Robinson is averaging 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 minutes in 28.2 minutes per game.