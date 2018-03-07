Getty Image

It is really hard to see a scenario where Texas big man Mo Bamba spends a lot of time in the green room during the 2018 NBA Draft. Bamba is one of the top prospects in the draft, a potentially game-changing force on the defensive end who could become a superstar if his offensive game develops.

In our most recent mock draft, we have the Chicago Bulls taking Bamba with the sixth pick, and it’s really hard to find any draft analyst who has him still on the board by the time we hit the later lottery picks. Of course, it’s possible that Bamba decides to not go through the draft process this year and returns to Texas for his sophomore campaign, but it’s also really hard to see that happening.

This isn’t just because Bamba is in line for a massive payday this summer. Bamba was asked about the likelihood that he returns to the Longhorns for another year and gave as clear-cut of an answer as you can under the circumstances.