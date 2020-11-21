Getty Image
DimeMag

Montrezl Harrell Will Sign A Two-Year Deal With The Lakers

Montrezl Harrell has turned into a revelation with the Los Angeles Clippers, as his energy and offense off the bench turned him into the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. A free agent this offseason, there was plenty of attention on where Harrell would go, and reports indicate that he’s going to stick in Los Angeles.

The catch: Harrell is going leave the Clippers and sign a two-year deal with the Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The report was eventually confirmed by Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst laid out the particulars of the deal. It’s a two-year contract worth $19 million with a player option for the 2021-22 campaign.

While Harrell struggled during the NBA’s Orlando Bubble after his late arrival due to the passing of his grandmother, the former Louisville standout has turned into one of the league’s most ruthless interior players. Last season, he averaged career-best marks in scoring (18.6 per game) and rebounding (7.1 a night) and was one of the lynchpins of the Clippers’ devastating second units alongside Lou Williams. There are concerns about his game, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, but his ability to get buckets made him one of the biggest free agent names on the market.

