Report: Montrezl Harrell Is The 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man Of The Year

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award is staying within the Los Angeles Clippers organization for the third season in a row, but this year, it’s changing hands among teammates. After Lou Williams won the award for each of the last two years, Montrezl Harrell is reportedly taking it home for his performance during the 2019-20 campaign.

News of Harrell’s coronation, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise, comes via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Harrell had a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2020

While official word on how the voting went down has not yet been announced, Harrell was a finalist alongside Williams and Dennis Schröder of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Any of the three would have been deserving winners, but Harrell was magnificent this year off of the Clippers’ bench. He oftentimes provided a shot of energy and interior offense that served as a good counter-balance to the steady play of Ivica Zubac, and as a result, he averaged career-highs in scoring (18.6 per game), rebounding (7.1 per game), and minutes (27.8 a night).

Harrell is the third Clippers player to take home the award in the last seven years. In addition to Williams’ pair of wins in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Jamal Crawford earned this honor during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. It comes at a great time for Harrell, too, as he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.