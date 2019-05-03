Monty Williams Will Become The Next Head Coach Of The Suns

Getty Image

Monty Williams will become an NBA head coach once more. One day after the Philadelphia 76ers, for whom Williams is an assistant, blew out the Toronto Raptors during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series, Williams agreed to terms with the Phoenix Suns to lead their franchise, something that has been widely speculated ever since the team fired Igor Kokoskov.

The news of Williams taking over in the Valley of the Sun was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic soon chimed in to add that Williams will get a 5-year contract from Phoenix.

Monty Williams is finalizing a deal to become Phoenix’s coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2019

Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams has agreed to a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2019

The Suns eventually confirmed the news, confirming that Williams will become the team’s next head coach.