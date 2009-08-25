More on Michael Beasley, while Dirk Nowitzki has his own drama

When a young phenom stumbles, or goes all the way and completely falls from grace, the race is on amongst guys like us (media) to say “I saw it coming.” Whether it’s a young Mike Tyson‘s behavior around women or Todd Marinovich‘s father creating a recipe for his son’s rebellion, pundits like to say they saw the signs before anyone else. In the case of Michael Beasley, playing the “We saw it coming” card initially seemed like opportunistic hindsight, and yet, thinking back to our time spent with Beasley, everything that’s come to light this week makes sense. Dime has been down with Beasley since the summer before his senior year of high school, on through his pit stop at Kansas State, and through his rookie year with the Heat. All along, he’s always been just a different kind of kid, whether he was being alarmingly immature or comically laid-back. And if you know his backstory, it’s easy to see where some personal issues may surface. But for Beasley to end up checking into a rehab center and being subject to the John Lucas program, it still came as a surprise … (If you’re in the crowd thinking, “It’s just weed,” know that a lot of athletes smoke weed, and yet very few end up in the position Beasley is in. Even if it’s just weed, it’s emblematic of a larger red flag.) … One past encounter came to mind when the Beasley story broke. Austin Burton’s cover feature on Beasley in Dime #40 (April 2008) had this vignette of K-State assistant Dalonte Hill recalling an early-season meeting with his mentee:
The Wildcats were in the end stages of a 10-4 run through their nonconference schedule, and Beasley, their freshman superstar, was already the biggest story in college basketball, averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds per game.
“He asked did I think he’s ready for the NBA,” remembers Hill.
“I said, ‘Why would you ask me that now?’ He said, ‘I don’t think I’m ready.’ I told him, ‘I think you are, but why not wait until conference play?’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m not worried about the basketball part. It’s just being on my own and handling the business part.'”
… So far nobody outside of a select few know whether Beasley’s current problems are more psychological or drug-related, or if they’re equally in need of attention. It could be that he simply needs a leader in his life, and somebody like Lucas can get him on the right path before he turns into another J.R. Rider or Chris Washburn. This is reality, though: It shouldn’t came as that much of a shock. Everybody has somebody in their family or has a friend who’s dealt with drugs or mental health issues; we just hardly see it from such high-profile athletes, especially in this generation where we all came up on the cautionary tales of Len Bias and Michael Ray Richardson … If you’re running the Miami Heat, what is your next step with Beasley? Do you work through this with him, or look to cut ties ASAP? Ever since it became a possibility that Beasley could end up with the Heat come ’08 Draft time, everybody in this office has probably made a joke about what it would be like with Beasley living in Miami; but do you think that’s actually one of the problems? Would he be better off in a place like Indiana or Phoenix? … Meanwhile, Dirk Nowitzki is having his own problems. Cristal Taylor, the women he was engaged to and could have conned him for a bunch of money had she stuck around, was sentenced to five years in prison yesterday for a probation violation. The worst part for Dirk is that Taylor is reportedly pregnant with Dirk’s kid, and no guy’s life is easier when his baby’s mother is in jail. At the same time, he’s got teammates like Greg Buckner and Shawne Williams who won’t have much to do once the season starts, so that’s easy baby-sitting … Still no official word on Allen Iverson, and what happens to A.I. likely affects Ray Felton and Ramon Sessions. Between those two, Felton and Sessions, which would you rather go after in free agency? … The FIBA European Championships starts in two weeks, and Sasha Vujacic just got bounced from Team Slovenia. The Machine has been dealing with a knee injury and reportedly wasn’t playing his best. We loved the Eurobasket website report that described Vujacic as “arguably the most high-profile player” on Slovenia. Arguably next to who, Goran Dragic? Beno Udrih? Not that Sasha is a whole lot better than those guys, but playing for the Lakers, he’s automatically the most popular … With rain forcing the Elite 24 high school showcase indoors and off TV last weekend, we promised you a recap since the Dime crew was there. Aron Phillips has not just the Elite 24 words and pictures, but also the news and notes from the Nike Tournament of Champions, where the NYC playground top dog is crowned as the unofficial capper to the summer in the basketball Mecca … E-mail from Austin: “Playing ball at the park near my house, and this guy on another court had a Paul Pierce jersey. One time he drove and got his shot punched back in his face, and the guy who swatted him start yelling, “The Truth? You lyin’ dawg, you LYIN’!” … We’re out like The Machine …
The REALLY worst part for Dirk is that Cristal Taylor looks like Helena Bonham Carter’s character in Planet Of The Apes.
[i520.photobucket.com]
SuperCool Beas just needs a big brother/father figure to look up to and guide him through.
…Like Derrick Coleman?! LOL.
Miami might as well keep him since if they dump him now, it will reflect pretty poorly on their tolerance to the rest of the league.
Dirk — Either you need to start drinking a lot more or a lot less.
What is this, no love for Richard Dumas? Dumas was killing the Jordan-led Bulls in the Finals. Damn I feel old!
Arguably the most high-profile player on Slovenia is currently Radoslav Nesterovic (btw NBA champ with Spurs), who also is career starter (albeit medicore) not a backup like Vujacic.
Insted of pointing a finger at Beasley and saying “I saw that coming”, we should all be commending his effort of putting his life back in order.
How many of the druggies or those with psychological problems out there have the guts to do what Beasley did?
My meal allowance says Boozer should also check into a rehab. Any athlete who speaks like a politician have very deep psychological problems.
dumas could get real high… and had an amazing vert too…
I am not trying to comment on what he was using. Although in my opinion it is probably pretty tame. He did something stupid and his agent and team management probably decided they would do damage control immediately. He “checked in to rehab” as a PR move just like any other celebrity dealing with the psychological implications of having way too much money and free time. Anyone want to take bets this rehab stint is over before training camp?
Sounds like Beasly is the Ricky Williams of the NBA.
Beasley needs to be traded to Utah for Boozer.
Now it has to be a lock that Wade is GONE! I bet this season can’t end fast enough for dude now.
A.I. needs to be picked up now. Stop the delaying.
Dirk got 99 probs and B**** is one.
LOL @ You lying dawg, you lying.
Anytime you reppin a player’s jersey, unless it’s “I can hit open shots” D. George you probably shouldn’t be caught slippin or make sure you can really ball.
Don’t go to the court in a Jordan get up and be garbage. The PSA for the day, deuces!
“The Truth? You lyin’ dawg, you LYIN’!”
LMFAO!!!
Ricky Williams doesn’t have issues – he just likes weed and isn’t afraid to say it. Williams is actually a pretty smart guy who has a lot more going on than football and weed.
Are we sure yet if Chrystal Taylor’s kid is Dirk’s?
I thought that was still up for debate?
If it is Dirk’s kid I feel really bad for the Diggler – I don’t expect that kid will ever know its mother since Dirk will probably take sole custody of it the minute it pops out. How in the hell does a guy like Dirk end up with a dog like this?
As far as Beasley, as a businessman I would look to cut ties with him as soon as possible. As a human being I would think about sticking with him through whatever it is he’s dealing with.
Truth is there probably isn’t much of a choice. With this news coming out, Beasley becomes damaged goods, not easily tradeable. Or if you do trade him you probably don’t get equal value back for him. If you really want to trade him you have to wait for a while until he checks out of rehab, and hope he has a decent season and that some unwitting team takes him on the bet that he is mentally sound. On top of that you’ve got the free agent situation with Wade brewing.
All that being said, I would still probably opt to stick with him just because “it’s the right thing to do.” But as an aside this is one reason why its always good to have one or two veterans who have a solid head on their shoulders and are very ethical and/or spiritually grounded to serve as life mentors for young players who might have trouble. Obviously they need to be of some value to the team on the court but the off the court stuff helps.
Unfortunately, this just doesn’t look very good to me. I’m afraid the kid will flame out early. I hope not, but that’s what it looks like.
Who is around this kid Beasley that is guiding him???? No way a kid with this much talent and star potential should end up like this. D-Wade, where you at???? That young’n was supposed to be under your wing learning how to be a beast and bang mad hollywood hoes, not smokin piff all day, haha
Beasley will be alright once the season rolls around. He just has too much time and $ on his hands right now.
Dirk is lucky, I wish my BM would get locked up.
Lol @ chicagorilla.. Lol little too much baby mama drama?
Vucajic got BOUNCED for not playing well? ouch…
too bad he isn’t Czech…
his nickname could be “Bounced Czech”…
Dirk needs to get on Maury… seriously.
SuperCoolBeas with what looks like red glasses on the “S”. Yeah he’s high.
Advertising money must few and far between….anyone else see the ad for “interracial dating Central” at the bottom of the page, but hey I guess is pays the bills….ahahahaha…you to can join thousands of members looking for their interracial parter….
And you all say Dime doesn’t cater to it’s readers….
Miami should have drafted Mayo.
Lots of people were saying that Beasley was great and fit a need for Miami (frontcourt depth).
The heat would not have had a traditional PG if they drafted Mayo but I am sure players as talented as Mayo and Wade could have taken care of the playmaking.
Also, in hindsight, it would have given Lebron a reason to seriously consider Miami. Think abut that trio – Mayo, Wade, Lebron – would have been really nice no matter who you throw on the court at PF and C.
Lol yall funny wit these posts.
My question is, WHEN WILL THE ELITE 24 GAME AIR ON ESPNU????!!!!
@Infamous1
Oh yeah, I tried to get her locked up once before, but there wasn’t enough evidence. I gotta step my snitch game up. Get it on par with Kobe in 04′
Seriously, this young player is not the only dope user. That will be his excuse. But, on the other hand, already typecasting him as “Ricky Williams” will destroy what remains of his career and self-confidence…
Shameful people, EVERYONE HAS A CHANCE! He is a individual and can follow his unique path. What if he is successful with detox and becomes a great player. There are several ex-cocaine addicts that are all-stars in the NBA in the past… Stop being stupid reducitionists…
if only the lakers would let go of sasha
Give me Ray Felton over Ramon Sessions. If you just put Ray on a team with scorers, a couple really good shooters, he’d be a great point guard. He’s a very good passer, is really strong, and his handle is legit. Sessions is solid, but Felton really gets no love being stuck on Jordan’s team.
Hey Austin, where do you play ball @. You don’t seem like a greedy Greenlake type so are there some other courts where you hold it down?
LoL @ Dirk. That’s one uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuugly bitch
he’s what? 20 years old. one year into adulthood. give him a break. Beasley is gonna have a solid season this year. i’ll leave it at that.
she ain’t ugly she’s oooogly