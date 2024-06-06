The 20 Most Important Players In The 2024 NBA Finals

It’s hard to not be excited about the NBA Finals this year. On one hand, we have a team that got corronated as the best team in their conference at the beginning of the season, and after sweeping the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics were able to get to the place many expected them to end up. On the other, we have a team that needed to pivot on the fly and retool its team around a pair of stars, and as a result, the Dallas Mavericks have returned to the Finals for the first time since their magical run that ended in a title back in 2011. Now, we have a matchup between two teams with rosters filled with stars and important role players. And today, we decided to look at 20 players who will take the floor in the NBA Finals and rank them based on how important they’re going to be to their team’s quest to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Reserves who have played a little this postseason 20. Dante Exum

19. Tim Hardaway Jr.

18. Jaden Hardy

17. Sam Hauser

16. Josh Green

15. Xavier Tillman/Luke Kornet

14. Payton Pritchard You’ll sometimes get a game where one guy from this general category gives his team, like, 18 good minutes that helps them pick up a win. While those first five guys are all nice players — Exum’s renaissance this season has been great, Hardy is able to provide a little juice off the bench, Hardaway can get hot, Hauser can get really hot, Green’s athleticism and shooting are assets — keep an eye on the last three. Dallas’ size and physicality (along with the potential that Kristaps Porzingis isn’t 100 percent or gets hurt again) would mean Tillman or Kornet (the more likely option of the two if he’s fully healthy) could suddenly be thrust into an important role behind Al Horford, and they’ve generally rewarded Joe Mazzulla’s faith when they’ve had to do a lot. Pritchard, meanwhile, can provide an instant injection of scoring off the bench if Boston needs a change of pace and someone to add a little life to the offense if it gets bogged down. Impactful big men 13. Maxi Kleber

12. Al Horford

11. Daniel Gafford

10. Dereck Lively II Kleber’s switchability and shooting have made him a trusted option for years, and while he is just coming back from an injury, he was able to shake off a little rust at the end of the Timberwolves series. Whether he plays as a 4 alongside Gafford or Lively, or whether he’s thrown in as a smallball 5 to give Dallas a different look, Kleber provides something different that can be valuable against a Celtics team that will hunt switches and try to win the math battle by getting up a ton of threes. There’s really nothing to say about Horford at this point. The man is a rock, and even at 38 years old, he can get dropped into the team’s starting lineup and battle, whether that means checking other bigs, stretching the floor, or giving the Celtics someone else who just knows how to play within their system and with all of their core pieces. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be back after missing the last two rounds, but whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, you can basically set your watch to Horford giving the team good minutes, although watching him against two hyper-athletic bigs like Gafford and Lively will be fascinating. As for Gafford and Lively: The former starts while the latter comes off the bench, despite the fact that Dallas’ numbers tend to be better when the rookie out of Duke is on the floor. Regardless, both of them are big, long, and athletic, and are major reasons why the Mavs have been getting tons of extra possessions off of offensive rebounds this postseason, while they’re two of the league’s premier lob threats playing alongside the league’s premier lob thrower in Luka Doncic. Their ability to guard on the perimeter is going to be tested this series, and if they can, that would be a huge boost for Dallas. They’ll have to be forces on the defensive glass, as well, because if you give the Celtics extra possessions off of offensive boards, you’re going to lose.

Critical role players 9. Jrue Holiday

8. Derrick Jones Jr.

7. PJ Washington Holiday is the best player of the bunch here, but gets knocked down a bit because his success or failure won’t be nearly as critical to his team’s chances as it is for the other two dudes. Still, Holiday has been a perfect fit for the Celtics this year, and he’ll almost certainly get tasked with defending Kyrie Irving for long stretches during the Finals. There have been playoff games in the past where he gets a little overeager to try and get himself going as a scorer, and as long as that doesn’t happen in the Finals, it’s hard to see him having a bad series. Jones and Washington are two nice players who will have to be excellent on both sides of the floor. The duo are almost certainly going to draw the Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum assignments on defense, and while shutting either guy’s water off completely won’t happen, just slowing them down enough so that their stars can take over games would be a gigantic boost (and also is very, very difficult to do). And regardless of whether the Celtics are able to successfully get hot from three, these two absolutely have to knock down the looks from behind the arc Irving and Luka Doncic generate. We saw during the Oklahoma City series how far one of them getting hot can go, as they do not beat the Thunder in six if not for Washington hitting 47 percent of his attempts from three. The ceiling raisers 6. Derrick White

5. Kristaps Porzingis Two things have happened this year that turned Boston into the best team in the NBA. One is that White has turned into a legitimate star guard — those who called him an All-Star earlier this year were probably a bit too optimistic, but the fact he even got into those conversations is probably more than the Celtics could’ve dreamed of when they acquired him. His ability to score, his comfort initiating the offense or acting as a connecting piece, and his defensive tenacity are all perfect fits in Boston’s starting five. As for Porzingis, he could not have fit any more perfectly into this Celtics team. He’s embraced being a secondary or tertiary option in a way he didn’t during his time in Dallas, and while an injury has held him out the last two rounds, his ability to stretch the floor and provide elite rim protection have been exactly what Boston needed out of its center as Al Horford aged out of a starting job. And when the team needs him to get in the low post, he’s turned into an elite scorer, which, uh, hasn’t always been the case. When both of their guys bring their A-games — hell, when one of them brings their A-game and the other just has a nice night — Boston can survive a game where Brown and/or Tatum are a just a hair off. It’s an incredible luxury. And when Brown and Tatum are cooking, both of these guys can slide into roles where they focus entirely on the stuff they’re great at, which makes them equally dangerous. How Dallas deals with these two in addition to Boston’s pair of All-Stars is maybe the single most important thing to watch in this series.