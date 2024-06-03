How The Dallas Mavericks Built A Title Contender In A Year

The 2022-23 season was a gigantic disappointment for the Dallas Mavericks. A year after reaching the Western Conference Finals, the franchise took a huge step back due to their own mistakes in judgement. The Mavs had scrapped their initial plan for how to build around Luka Doncic, initially pairing him with Kristaps Porzingis in what became an ill-fated tandem, and misjudged Jalen Brunson’s ascent, leaving them at a talent deficit going into the year after he bolted for New York.

Despite Doncic’s brilliance, the Mavs sputtered, and tried a Hail Mary at the trade deadline to bring in Kyrie Irving to provide Doncic with some needed offensive support. The two found success on that end, but the Dallas defense was a disaster, and they eventually tanked out of the Play-In race to increase the likelihood they held onto their first-round draft pick, which was top-10 protected in 2023. That was, at the time, a controversial move, but it paid off as they held steady at No. 10, giving them an opportunity to add young talent to a roster that didn’t have a lot of avenues for offseason upgrades.

It was critical for the Mavs to nail the summer of 2023, needing to right the wrongs of the summers prior and figure out how to build out a balanced roster around their two backcourt stars. They started with a Draft night trade that saw them drop back to 12th so they could dump Davis Bertans’ salary, still landing the player they had long been connected to in Duke center Dereck Lively II. Then, they added Richaun Holmes and the 24th pick, which turned into Olivier Maxence-Prosper, from the Kings by absorbing Holmes’ deal into the trade exception created by the Bertans deal.

They also had no choice but to give Irving a three-year max deal that was considered a bit risky given his recent history. From there, they tried to bolster their frontcourt defense by adding Grant Williams on a long-term deal as part of a sign-and-trade, hoping he could be a versatile wing defender and floor-spacer in a starting role, filling the void left by Dorian Finney-Smith after the Irving trade. They also brought in Derrick Jones Jr. on a minimum deal, adding the high-flyer in their continued quest to add some defensive-minded wings. Finally, they signed Seth Curry, bringing a familiar face back to Dallas in hopes he could regain his past form as a high-level three-point threat.

After spending years trying to figure out the formula to building a contender around Doncic, it seemed the Mavs finally had a vision. They felt they had the right secondary creator and shotmaker in Irving, and chose to build the rest of the surrounding roster out of defenders and play-finishers. It was a coherent plan, but required some further fine-tuning to get it right.

Not all of those offseason moves worked out. Lively emerged as an immediate impact player on both ends, giving Dallas some much-needed rim protection and a terrific lob threat for Doncic and Irving who didn’t need the ball otherwise. Jones Jr. quickly became their starting small forward, giving them some needed length on the perimeter and similarly embracing a role as a play-finisher while shooting a career-best 34.3 percent from behind the arc. The other three failed to pan out. Holmes was unable to regain his form and really crack the rotation, Curry likewise struggled to make a real impact, and Williams simply never fit in his new role in Dallas. As the deadline approached, the Mavs realized there was still work to do to make this team — which was at the time a bottom-10 defense in the league — a real contender.

The Mavs moved their three sputtering summer acquisitions in two trades that changed their trajectory as a team. Holmes got flipped to Washington along with a first round pick for Daniel Gafford, while they sent Williams, Curry, and another future first to Charlotte for PJ Washington. Gafford added another strong rim protector and lob finisher, meaning the Mavs are able to keep at least one elite shot blocker on the floor who is also a strong pick-and-roll partner for their guards at all times. Washington gave them the versatility defensively they were seeking by adding Williams, and seemed more comfortable in his role, even with spottier three-point shooting — of course, he caught fire in their series against the Thunder, which was crucial as Dallas won that series.

Potential was not the concern of this Mavs team, as they needed players that could impact winning now. However, when few teams want to be sellers at the deadline, you can’t often find players with strong track records in winning situations. The difficulty in adding players coming from aimless, struggling teams — like the Wizards and Hornets — is deciphering which deficiencies are the player’s and which are the product of their situation. Dallas provided a bit of a blueprint for how to do it with the acquisitions of Washington and Gafford, as they focused on finding players with strengths that would fit specific roles they had in mind.