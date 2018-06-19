Nate Robinson Claims He Was Bullied By Former Knicks Coach Larry Brown

Getty Image

Despite his stature, Nate Robinson left a rather large impression on the NBA during his 11-year career. He was a three-time dunk champion — a feat not replicated before or since — and will likely go down as one of the most thrilling and explosive players of his size in league history.

Robinson was mostly relegated to a journeyman’s fate in the latter half of his career, bouncing around to a total of eight different teams, but spent the bulk of his early years with the New York Knicks, which drafted him in 2005. He played his rookie season under Larry Brown, a notoriously difficult head coach who often butted heads with his players and waged wars of attrition involving one another’s outsize egos.

With Robinson, it was no different. He regularly landed himself in Brown’s doghouse — Brown once benched him for 10 straight games — much of it due to his own devising. But in a recent interview, Robinson described a player/coach relationship that went beyond the pale of what would be considered acceptable behavior and ultimately led to mental and emotional problems later on.