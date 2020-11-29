Getty Image
NBA Players Had Jokes And Concerns After Nate Robinson Got Knocked Out By Jake Paul

This was quite the weekend for NBA players stepping off the floor and into other sports, with Stephen Curry teaming with Peyton Manning and losing to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in The Match III on Friday and, on Saturday night, Nate Robinson was in the final undercard fight against Jake Paul on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view fight.

Robinson’s boxing debut went, well, very poorly as he got knocked down in the first round — which likely should’ve ended the fight but he was allowed to continue — and then, in the second round, was put out cold by an uppercut, short hook combination from Paul that caused Robinson to bounce face first off of the mat.

The former NBA dunk contest champion’s debut drew plenty of eyeballs, including those of his former peers in the league who reacted the same as everyone else. Initially, it was a lot of “DAMN” tweets, followed by everything from concern to jokes to memes.

Paul Pierce’s live video reaction was maybe the best as the disappointment was palpable.

Even Dikembe Mutombo had a reaction.

Despite the jokes, a lot of guys also made sure to voice their support for Nate for stepping into the ring and giving it his all, appreciating his effort even if the results of his boxing debut didn’t go as planned.

